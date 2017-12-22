One killed, three injured in train-car crash

One person was killed and three others injured when a train travelling from Chilaw to Colombo Fort crashed into their car at Kattuwa this morning.
Those injured were admitted to the Negombo Base Hospital. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
