One killed, three injured in train-car crash

2017-12-22 13:19:50
One person was killed and three others injured when a train travelling from Chilaw to Colombo Fort crashed into their car at Kattuwa this morning.

Those injured were admitted to the Negombo Base Hospital. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

  Comments - 1

  • bana... Friday, 22 December 2017 18:34

    depest condolences .... via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       0

