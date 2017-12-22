Shalila’s request to travel abroad refused

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today dismissed a request made by former Litro Gas Lanka Ltd Chairman Shalila Moonesinghe to travel abroad for medical treatment.
Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne said facts were not clear about the medical treatment required by Mr. Moonesinghe and whether the requested medical procedures were not available in Sri Lanka.
Mr. Moonasinghe was remanded and later granted bail in connection with the charge of transferring of US$1.1 million from Far Eastern International Bank of Taiwan to his personal account in Sri Lanka. (Yoshitha Perera)
SAM Friday, 22 December 2017 14:01
He should be put behind bars. Not only its a disgrace to him but also a disgrace to the nation for him to be roaming freely and want to go overseas.
Reply : 1 12
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 16:34
this is lanka.next month he can go.his offer is not enough. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 8
Gas Leak Friday, 22 December 2017 16:48
Medical treatment or to adjust your foreign bank accounts.
Reply : 1 6
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.