Shalila’s request to travel abroad refused

2017-12-22 12:22:34

The Colombo Fort Magistrate today dismissed a request made by former Litro Gas Lanka Ltd Chairman Shalila Moonesinghe to travel abroad for medical treatment.

Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne said facts were not clear about the medical treatment required by Mr. Moonesinghe and whether the requested medical procedures were not available in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Moonasinghe was remanded and later granted bail in connection with the charge of transferring of US$1.1 million from Far Eastern International Bank of Taiwan to his personal account in Sri Lanka. (Yoshitha Perera)