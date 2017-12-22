UN vote on Jerusalem: SL votes in favour, defies Trump

Sri Lanka, along with 127 other UN States, voted in favour of the UN resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump's decision on December 6 to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
According to Al Jazeera, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Belgium, North Korea, China, Egypt, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom were among the 128 countries which voted in favour of the resolution at an emergency session of the UN General Assembly held on Thursday.
Nine countries including the US, Israel, Honduras and Guatemala voted against it while 35 countries including Argentina and Australia abstained from voting.
The US administration earlier threatened to cut aid to UN members who would vote against its decision.
nick Friday, 22 December 2017 11:45
trump is becoming a joker day by day now the entire world is giving a clear massage to him that nobody give dam about u.s first policy its time we stick luck u.s instead lick China & Russia via DM Android App
BuffaloaCitizen Friday, 22 December 2017 12:00
Well done Sri Lanka, for once you have shown you have balls. Wish you had those same balls to cull the crooks, thugs, bigots, corrupt Ali Baba's destroying this nation from inside.
ANTON Friday, 22 December 2017 12:40
BUFFALO ..... HOW DO YOU FEEL WHEN YOU GO ALONG ALIBABA MADE HIGH WAYS, FEEL LIKE GOING TO HEAVEN ?
ns.nw Friday, 22 December 2017 17:01
@ANTON Alibaba didn’t make highways. He hasn’t lifted a single finger in history. He didn’t win the war - that was the defence force. He hasn’t built anything - that was other countries on borrowed money..which your taxes will need to pay for.The only thing he has done is brainwashed folk like you.
Chari Friday, 22 December 2017 13:04
Feel sorry for Sri Lanka. Cannot stop the wrath of God.
Baron Baaron Friday, 22 December 2017 20:22
That God will runaway when US moves its Embassy to Jerusalem
mnsmart Friday, 22 December 2017 13:51
Lesson taught to the worlds policeman
Mevan Friday, 22 December 2017 13:55
The Amiricans that I talked to say that Trump is like a bull inA China shop.
mnsmart Friday, 22 December 2017 13:57
forget about race or religion or who owns the capital. but USA threatening other countries over the voting is a serious issue
Flanker Friday, 22 December 2017 14:17
Isolate the US they think no end of themselves by using their super power identity. China and Russia are the real super powers in the world though they do not blow their own trumpet.
OUT WITH THE DOLLOR Friday, 22 December 2017 14:29
High time a gold standard or any other currency is used for world commerce and trade. Out with the dollor.Also build a new UN headquaters in an Asian country
IMPROVING Friday, 22 December 2017 14:32
Sri Lanka is coming of age
Arnold Friday, 22 December 2017 15:01
USA is broke with trillions of debt to China, Saudi and others. That's the real reason why they cannot fund UN. This is just an excuse to cut funding to the UN.
Evil power Friday, 22 December 2017 15:09
China, Russia , Iran
Terminator> Friday, 22 December 2017 15:44
My gratitude to UN and all the countries who voted in favour defeating Trump's dump decision.
ceylon Friday, 22 December 2017 16:17
swiming with the waves. via DM Android App
MAD MAX. Friday, 22 December 2017 16:31
HOW CAN A LUNATIC NAME A COUNTRYS CAPITAL STAYING IN THE USA AND BULLY OTHER INDEPENDANT NATIONS THAT DONT AGREE WITH HIS ABSURD DECISION. WHAT FOOLISH ACT. via DM Android App
Victor Friday, 22 December 2017 17:29
Jeruselam is the capitol of israel. At last someone recognised it
Shihansaly Friday, 22 December 2017 17:30
One of the worst U.S president the world had ever witnessed
Hassanda Friday, 22 December 2017 17:35
Bravo Lanka for your Braveness in standing above The world policemen - Justice had prevailedAs SLanka Cardinal mentioned Jerusalam for All Religions
citizen Friday, 22 December 2017 18:08
Jm. capital is like Colombo capital where all the religions can coexist. Fussy
Samitha Friday, 22 December 2017 17:55
Fully agree with you Chari. Like what Emperor Nero played the Violin let them also do so .
k.soysa Friday, 22 December 2017 17:58
Just consider (1) what have we ever gained by supporting the Arab nations against Israel? Did we get support during the war, are our poor women in these countries getting a better deal, etc as against what we get from the U.S. That is reality. (2) For those of us who believe the Bible, I refer to a passage in the Book of the Prophet Zechariah, Chapter 12, verses 3 to 9. If one reads that, one may realize that one or all of creation cannot stop the Lord God of creation from doing what He has said He will do. Not even Trump!!
Voctor Friday, 22 December 2017 18:57
Who the hell depending on US aids The New President of US relay a Crazy GUY he says he will cut off aids for the countries who vote in favor for UN 130 the US in dept to specially China what the hell he is talking
Saraa Goyya Friday, 22 December 2017 20:16
Well done SriLanka in defying Trump's "Slave owner's mentality" - Threatening the slaves, "I cut off your food and lodging if you don't vote for me". He doesn't know that UN member states are sovereign nations.
Sambo Friday, 22 December 2017 21:17
The people of the US who voted fro trump will soon or later realize the mistake they have done by voting for Trump. In the future the US will be isolated from the entire world as money is not everything in life and the world will not dance to the tune of Donald Trump. God has said don't let your left hand know what you right hand gives.
